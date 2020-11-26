Making the most of student-led conferences

Virtual SLCs still use all of the same components as traditional, in-person student-led conferences.

Virtual Student-Led Conference (SLC) was conducted at Pallavi International School, Gandipet for the students to promote a school culture of engagement and growth and ask students to play an active role in planning their learning. A student facilitates the meeting from start to finish.

Virtual SLCs still use all of the same components as traditional, in-person student-led conferences. We just made some tweaks to make things work in a virtual setting, the school said. Student-Led Conferences can provide powerful opportunities for students to advocate for their learning. For students to be invested in their learning and develop a growth mindset, they need to be involved in conversations about their strengths, weaknesses and goals.

The teachers acted as a facilitator for the discussion and the students presented their work and led the discussion. Parents listened and had an interactive discussion to test the knowledge and understanding of the children about their projects. The parents were overwhelmed to see the student’s confidence, knowledge and presentations and were all praises to see them in charge of leading the discussions.

