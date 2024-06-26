Malaika Arora skips Arjun Kapoor’s birthday, shares cryptic post on ‘trust’

Model and TV actress Poulomi shared her reasons for joining 'Bigg Boss' and the mantra and rituals she plans to follow in the house.

By IANS Published Date - 26 June 2024, 03:30 PM

Mumbai: As Arjun Kapoor turned 39 on Wednesday, actress Malaika Arora, who was dating the actor, gave his birthday and posted on social media a miss and instead, she shared a cryptic message about trust.

Malaika took to Instagram on Wednesday morning, where she shared a quote, which read: “I like people that I can trust with my eyes closed and my back turned.”

On Tuesday night, Arjun had a birthday bash, where Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, and Mohit Marwah were seen at his home. However, Malaika’s absence led to chatter about their “break up” once again.

In May, rumours about the two breaking up started doing the rounds on social media.

A source close to IANS back then had shared that: “Going by Arjun’s body language and how he is right now, it has happened. They have been dating for so long, hence it has been very peaceful, dignified, and respectful. Malaika and Arjun are still amicable with each other.”

In 2018, rumours about the two dating started doing the rounds. However, in 2019, Arjun and Malaika made their relationship Instagram official.

Talking about his upcoming work, Arjun will next be seen in “Singham Again” in shades of grey. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty shared a new look of the actor on his Instagram stories.

In the poster, Arjun is seen flashing a mysterious smile and has blood all over his face. He is holding a sickle in his hand.

Rohit captioned it: “Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor”.

To which, the actor replied: “Sir what a gift!! Ek aur ‘Danger’ reveal on birthday”.