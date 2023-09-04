Malavika Anand performs in the US

Malavika Anand, the young classical singer from Hyderabad performed at the Fifteenth Annual Convention of APTA which was organised from Friday to Sunday in Atlanta, USA.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:16 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Hyderabad: Malavika Anand, the young classical singer from Hyderabad and All India Radio-graded artist, performed at the Fifteenth Annual Convention of American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) which was organised from Friday to Sunday in Atlanta, USA.

The APTA is a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting and uplifting the Telugu community in the US and India. The 2023 APTA Convention has the participation of distinguished speakers, community leaders, scholars and philanthropists sharing their insights during interactive sessions, panel discussions and workshops.

A classical, devotional and movie singer, Malavika Anand is an All India Radio Graded Artist who has performed at several prominent events including at Mysore Palace during Dasara festival, NadaNeerajanam at Tirumala during TTD Brahmotsavam. She can sing in eight languages and gave more than 500 music concerts across South India, and also has recorded four CD albums.