Malaysia Open: Prannoy wins, Praneeth, Sameer suffer losses

By PTI Published: Published Date - 07:09 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

India's H. S. Prannoy plays a shot against Malaysia's Daren Liew during their men's singles first round match at the Malaysia Open badminton tournament at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo)

Kuala Lumpur: India’s HS Prannoy faced stiff resistance before prevailing against local hero Daren Liew as the Indian shuttler progressed to the men’s singles second round of the Malaysia Open, here on Tuesday.

A former top-10 player, Prannoy, who had reached the semifinals of Indonesia Open Super 1000 earlier this month, emerged a 21-14,17-21,21-18 winner in 62 minutes. The 29-year-old from Kerala will face fourth seeded Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei next at the Super 750 badminton tournament.

Prannoy’s win brought some cheers to the Indian camp after B Sai Praneeth and Sameer Verma made early exits. While Praneeth went down to world number six Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia, Sameer lost to world number 8 Jonatan Christie, also from Indonesia. The 30-year-old Praneeth, currently ranked world number 19, lost 15-21 21-19 9-21 to Ginting in a 50-minute men’s single match.

This was eight meeting between the two players with the Indonesian now leading the head-to-head record 5-3. They last played at the 2020 Asian Team championships where Ginting won the contest after Praneeth retired due to an injury. Sameer, who is making a comeback from injury, fought for 49 minutes before losing 14-21 21-13 7-21 in another match.

In doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty recorded a comfortable 21-18, 21-11 victory over the pair of Wei Chong Man and Wun Tee Kai. The women’s pairing of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also bowed out of the tournament after losing 15-21,11-21 to Japanese duo of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida, seeded sixth.