Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh turn their marriage into a film

Naresh made a film on his marriage with Pavitra recently, and the film is titled 'Malli Pelli'.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:22 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Naresh, one of the most talented and senior actors in Tollywood, recently married Pavitra Lokesh, who plays supporting roles in Telugu cinema. This couple’s marriage has become a sensation in Tollywood, as we all know. This is because the actor and the actress started their relationship even before Naresh got divorced from his first wife. However, after multiple issues in the media, Naresh finally tied the knot to Pavitra very recently.

The couple has been enjoying their honeymoon trip in Dubai, and they looked happy. But the arguments are still going on between Naresh and his divorced wife about some financial issues. Naresh requested and cleared them all openly in the media so that his new life with Pavitra Lokesh doesn’t get disturbed.

Naresh now goes a step further with Pavitra Lokesh. He made a film on his marriage with Pavitra recently. The film is titled ‘Malli Pelli’ and was made under the direction of MS Raju, who delivered blockbusters like Okkadu and Varsham as a producer. The film’s first look was released today, along with a small glimpse.

Naresh announced ‘Malli Pelli’ today on the occasion of his banner Vijaya Krishna Movies completing 50 years of success in Telugu cinema. It is also the completion of 50 years of Naresh in this industry. ‘Malli Pelli’ is set to be released this summer.

Suresh Bobbili composed the music for the film. MN Bal Reddy is the cinematographer and Junaid Siddiqui is the editor. – By Kiran