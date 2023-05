Malli Pelli New Teaser | Naresh & Pavitra Lokesh

Malli Pelli is the latest Telugu movie starring Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh as the leads

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Malli Pelli is the latest Telugu movie starring Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh as the leads. The film is based on the true events that happened in the leads’ lives during their recent marriage. Watch Malli Pelli teaser here.

Watch: