Man arrested for duping multiple people of crores of rupees on pretext of insurance policies

New Delhi: A wanted man involved in duping people over crores of rupees on the pretext of purchasing an insurance policy has been arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, a police official said on Friday.

The accused, who was also carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on information leading to his arrest, was identified as Gaurav Kumar a.k.a Akhilesh Yadav alias Rajender Singh, a resident of Sagarpur area in Delhi.

As per officials, the accused was wanted in several cases of forgery and cheating in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab.

According to the police, for the past few days, there was information that a criminal named Gaurav, based in Sagarpur has been operating his network in the west Delhi area.

“It was also learned that he has continuously been changing his identities and hideouts, thereby evading arrest in cases registered against him in Delhi, UP, and Punjab. On Wednesday, specific information was received that Gaurav would be meeting his associates near Janak Cinema in the Janakpuri area of Delhi for the execution of some crime,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Ingit Pratap Singh.

Accordingly, a trap was set near Janak Cineplex, and when the suspect was spotted coming from the Uttam Nagar side riding a blue scooty, he was apprehended.

During interrogation, it was revealed that he had joined his relative, Savit Kumar, as an outsourced service provider to different branches of the State Bank of India, where they used to upload photos and signatures (SS Cards) of the bank customers.

“In 2012, he joined Magic Auto Maruti Company in Maya Puri, Delhi, as a mechanic, but discontinued the job in 2015 because he was not satisfied with the money he was earning and wanted to earn more.

“In February 2016, he joined the courier company of Sri Prakash Dubey at Durga Park, Delhi. Under the guise of courier work, Sri Prakash Dubey and his associates were running an illegal business, cheating innocent people on the pretext of insurance policies and insurance bonuses, among other things,” the DCP said.

To receive the cheated money, they opened accounts at different banks with forged/fake IDs.

In order to earn more money, Gaurav also prepared his Aadhaar card and voter IDs with fake names, such as Akhilesh Yadav and Rajender Singh, and opened more than 15 accounts in different banks, including SBI, HDFC, ICICI, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and AXIS Bank, using those identities.

“After some time, he introduced his friends, namely Manoj Kumar, Shabin, Hari Om, and Dev, to Sri Prakash Dubey and involved them in this profession. Initially, he worked on a salary, but after some time, he started working as a partner with Sri Prakash Dubey and earned a significant amount of money by cheating innocent people, especially the elderly, in the name of insurance policies, and so on,” said the DCP.