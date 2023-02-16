Five members gang of conmen arrested in Hyderabad

According to the police, the gang members lured people with a promise of high returns on insurance policies and collected money from them through online transfers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:57 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police arrested five members belonging to a gang of conmen from Uttar Pradesh, who looted people on pretext of insurance policies. The police seized Rs. 1.50 lakh cash, seven mobile phones, 14 SIM cards, a hard disk, eight ATM cards and other documents from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Mursheed Ansari (32), Vikas Singh (28), Tarun Shamar (35), Manish Tanger (34) and Lalith Kumar (27), all natives of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, the gang members lured people with a promise of high returns on insurance policies and collected money from them through online transfers.

“The gang set up a call centre and collected details of the gullible victims through different sources. A few tele-callers would make phone calls to the people and lure them into investment in insurance policies and assured of higher profits between Rs. 2 crore to Rs. 5 crore,” said the Rachakonda DCP (cybercrime) B Anuradha.

On a complaint from a couple who lost around Rs.1.60 crore to the gang, the police had registered a case and tracked down the gang members. “Across India the gang had duped several hundred people in a similar manner,” she said.