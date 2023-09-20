Man arrested for murdering Survey of India colleague, burying body in RK Puram, Delhi

The accused Anish, 24, had allegedly killed Mahesh as the latter was demanding the return of a sum of Rs 9 lakh that he had loaned Anish.

By ANI Published Date - 05:45 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested an employee of the Survey of India who allegedly killed his colleague and buried his body in the backyard of a vacant house in R K Puram in South Delhi.

The deceased, Mahesh Kumar, who worked as a senior surveyor at the office located in Defence Officers Complex in the R K Puram area had been missing since August 28 and his family had lodged a complaint on August 29 at the RK Puram station, police said.

The accused Anish, 24, had allegedly killed Mahesh as the latter was demanding the return of a sum of Rs 9 lakh that he had loaned Anish.

After sustained interrogation, when confronted with technical and circumstantial evidence, Anish admitted to having murdered Mahesh Accordingly, a case was registered and the accused Anish was arrested, officials added.

With the accused arrest, Rs 5 lakh in cash, two vehicles used in the crime, weapons used in the offence, vehicle of the deceased and other articles were recovered.

Mahesh was a resident of Neem Wali Colony in Haryana’s Jhajjar.

According to the complaint filed, Mahesh had on August 28 around noon informed his sister-in-law that he was going to meet his colleague Anish in Sector 2 of R K Puram and ever since he was missing.

Police said that according to Manesh when he and his wife spoke to Anish, he concocted a story and said he was not aware of the whereabouts of Mahesh.

Police traced the last location of the mobile phone of the missing person Mahesh to Faridabad in Haryana but were unable to find any trace of the missing person.

Various suspects linked to missing person Mahesh were interrogated and technical surveillance was analysed, officials said.

During interrogation, police said, Anish revealed that on August 28, he had called Mahesh to his house in RK Puram on the pretext of returning his money and there he murdered Mahesh.

After this he bought polythene from the market and packed Mahesh’s body in it and on the following day, he buried the latter’s body in the backyard of an empty flat in R K Puram and got a labourer to pave the floor of the flat with cement.

Police said they suspected that from the manner in which Anish had disposed of the deceaseds body the killing seemed to be premeditated.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Anish tried his best to divert the police investigation.

Based on Anish’s confession, police said that on September 2, police recovered Mahesh’s body.