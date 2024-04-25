Man arrested for pouring petrol outside Mosque in Hyderabad

Around 3 am, the man came on a motorcycle to the mosque, parked his bike and took out a bottle of fuel he was carrying.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 April 2024, 10:26 PM

Hyderabad: The L B Nagar police arrested a man for allegedly pouring petrol outside a mosque on Wednesday night. The man who belongs to a particular community had an altercation with local youth over playing music band near the mosque on Wednesday evening.

On information, the local police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd from there.

He later, got down from the bike and walked up to the stairs of the mosque poured fuel and left the spot. The management committee of the mosque made a complaint to the L. B Nagar police who immediately formed special teams and caught the man. He was remanded.

The police are on look out for a few other persons who instigated him. ]