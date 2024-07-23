Place of prayer razed down at Moinabad.

According to the police, owners of a land in two survey numbers in Chilkur village were clearing the land and in the process had razed down an old mosque. The local villagers noticed it and informed the TG Wakf Board officials about it.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 July 2024, 05:20 PM

Hyderabad: The Moinabad police registered a case against a few persons who had razed down a place of prayer located at Chilkur village of Moinabad mandal on Monday.

TheTG Wakf Board officials visited the spot in the night and approached the police. A case was registered under various Sections of BNS and PDPP Act against those persons who are involved.

Ch. Srinivas, DCP (Rajendranagar) said a JCB and the driver who were present at the spot were taken into custody and being questioned. “Investigation is going on to identify the persons involved. Action will be initiated against them,” the DCP said.

Principal Secretary, Minorities Welfare Department, Tafseer Iqbal, TG Wakf Board chairman – Mohd Azmathullah Hussaini and others visited the spot in the night.

On Tuesday, the TG Wakf Board started the works to reconstruct the mosque. A temporary shed is being erected at the spot where the mosque stood and prayers were commenced.