Hyderabad: Tension prevails at Chengicherla due to communal clashes on Holi 

Trouble started when a group of people who were attending prayers at a religious place objected to certain persons playing loud music outside the premises. The issue escalated when some Hindu groups took out a protest rally and attempted to celebrate Holi near the mosque.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 March 2024, 04:15 PM

Screengrab of the video showing the two groups clashing

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Chengicherla, Ghatkesar on city outskirts following an issue involving two different communities over playing music near a place of prayer, on Sunday evening.

Trouble started when a group of people who were attending prayers at a religious place objected to certain persons playing loud music outside the premises. An argument ensued between the members of both the groups and they pushed each other. Soon a police team of Medipally police reached the spot and prevented the issue from flaring up.

Reinforcements reached the area and dispersed the people who started gathering after coming to know about the incident. Senior police officials rushed to the spot and counseled the members of both the communities. After taking complaints from both the groups, the police registered two cases and started investigation.

However, trouble escalated on Monday when some Hindu groups took out a protest rally and attempted to celebrate Holi near the mosque. The police had barricaded the road and prevented them from heading towards the spot. When the protestors tried to force their way ahead, the police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse them.

The police posted pickets and are continuously monitoring the situation.