Man arrested for sexually assaulting boy in Hyderabad

The Bhavaninagar police arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a boy at his house in January

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Bhavaninagar police arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a boy at his house in January.

The suspect Syed Irfan, a resident of Amannagar, Tallabkatta, took the boy to his house on pretext of some work and allegedly sexually assaulted him. Using a mobile phone, he took a selfie video and uploaded the same on social media platforms.

“After the incident came to light, a case was registered under POCSO Act. Irfan who went absconding since then was arrested on Saturday and remanded,” said Bhavaninagar Inspector, Mohd Amjad.