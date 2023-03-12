Hyderabad: Zambia woman undergoes life-saving hysterectomy surgery at KIMS

The nurse, who is also a mother of three children, had undergone hysterectomy at the hospital where she was employed in Zambia.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:23 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old nurse from Zambia has received a new lease of life after successfully undergoing life-saving surgery at city-based Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS).

The nurse, who is also a mother of three children, had undergone hysterectomy at the hospital where she was employed in Zambia.

“The surgery developed complications and her intestines were damaged in the process. She was again taken up for surgery to fix the issue but the surgery failed. She had undergone repeated surgeries, seven in all, to get the intestinal damage rectified. All seven surgeries failed and she became extremely critical and was unable to eat food. She was airlifted to Hyderabad,” senior Surgical Gastroenterologist, KIMS hospitals, Dr G. Parthasarathy said.

She was admitted to KIMS ICU immediately after arrival.

Initially, a 7-hour-surgery was done and sutures were made on the injured intestines. However, as the infection has already spread, some parts of the intestines were removed. As this is a complicated surgery, she was kept in ICU for 10 days, doctors said.

Following the surgery, the nurse has recovered well and was finally able to eat normally and has regained her health completely.

The team of doctors who treated her include Dr. M. Sudheer, Dr. C. Naresh Kumar Reddy HOD – Anesthesiology, Dr Ann Campos – ICU, and Dr Pavan – ICU.