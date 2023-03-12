Hyderabad: Cops take into custody suspects in connection with TSPSC paper leak

Begum Bazaar police took into custody a few suspects for questioning in connection with the leak of the question paper of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam for Town Planning Building Overseer.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:03 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Hyderabad: The Begum Bazaar police took into custody a few suspects for questioning in connection with the leak of the question paper of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam for Town Planning Building Overseer. The exam was scheduled to be held on Sunday.

The officials had suspected hacking of question paper online by some persons and lodged a complaint at the Begum Bazaar police station.

“A few suspects were taken into custody for questioning in the case. Investigation is going on and details will emerge soon,” said DCP (south – west) Kiran Khare.

Source said one person working in the TSPSC who had access to the question paper had provided it to a woman whom he knew and then the question paper came into public domain.

On coming to know about it and suspecting online hacking, the TSPSC postponed the exam and also the exam for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon scheduled to be held on March 15 and 16.