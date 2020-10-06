Man brutally killed by unidentified persons in Nizamabad

The assailants picked up a quarrel with him on the way, and smashed his head with stones. Ramulu died on the spot.

Nizamabad: Unidentified persons brutally killed a man by smashing his head with stones at Bibipet mandal headquarters of Kamareddy district on Tuesday. Police suspect that a land dispute was the motive behind the murder.

Ramulu (37), a resident of Bibipet mandal headquarters, went to his agriculture field in the morning. The assailants picked up a quarrel with him on the way, and smashed his head with stones. Ramulu died on the spot.

Later, the villagers found his body and informed his family, who in turn informed the Bibipet police. A case was registered and investigations are on.

Ramulu’s father was also murdered earlier following a land dispute with neighbours and police suspect the same reason may be the motive for Ramulu’s murder too.

