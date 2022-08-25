Man burnt his brother alive in Medak

Medak: A man burnt his elder brother alive after dousing him with petrol at Gavulapally village of Chinna Shankarampet Mandal.

The victim was Yadagiri Goud (28) of Shalipet in the same mandal. According to Chinna Shankarampet Police, the victim along with his brother Anji Goud and their mother were living in a house in Gavulapally.

Yadagiri used to run an auto for living. However, Yadagiri, who was addicted to liquor, reportedly used to harass his brother and mother by consuming liquor.

On Wednesday night, he came home in an inebriated condition. In a fit of rage, Anji Goud set his brother on fire after dousing him with petrol following an argument.

Yadagiri has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. The Police have registered a case.