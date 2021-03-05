Man crushed to death by truck in Hyderabad

The mishap occurred at 9.30 am, when the victim Abdul Gani, who was proceeding on his bike from Medchal towards Kompally, crashed into a water tanker ahead and fell on the road

Hyderabad: A man was crushed to death by a truck near the IDA bus stop in Medchal here on Thursday morning. The mishap occurred at 9.30 am, when the victim Abdul Gani, who was proceeding on his bike from Medchal towards Kompally, crashed into a water tanker ahead and fell on the road. He was caught under the wheels of a truck that was coming from behind, and was killed on the spot. The Medchal police are investigating. The truck is yet to be identified.

