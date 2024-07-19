Nizamabad: A gang posing as RTA officials loot a turmeric load truck

Nizamabad: A gang posing as RTA officials took away Rs. 50 lakh worth of turmeric load truck after drugging a driver near Indalwai toll plaza on Thursday midnight.

According to reports, a truck load of turmeric was heading towards Guntur from Nizamabad district headquarters and as it reached Indalwai toll plaza, a car which was following it intercepted and persons wearing RTA official’s uniform caught hold of the driver and drugged him. They threw the driver in a nearby bushes and took the truck back to Nizamabad town.

It is learnt that the gang sold a few bags of turmeric to traders on Friday morning. Later they reportedly took the truck to Jannepalli in Navipet mandal. The locals informed the police about the incident. The police reached the spot but they could not trace the driver of the truck as he left the place before they reached.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.