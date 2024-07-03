BRS will be back bolder and stronger: KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 July 2024, 09:28 PM

Hyderabad: Striking an optimistic note over the political journey ahead for the Bharat Rashtra Samiti, BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday said the party would be able to take things from now on in its stride by overcoming all the challenges.

Addressing partymen and functionaries who thronged his Erravelli residence in large numbers from Medchal, Mahabubabad and Nalgonda districts, he said the party would surge ahead, fighting for the interests of the people and winning their hearts. He recalled that the BRS in its two and half decades of eventful history had victories all the way. The challenges it was facing now would not have any bearing on the organisation that had emerged stronger fighting against all odds.

Recalling the hardships the party was through in its initial stages at a time when the very existence of Telangana was in jeopardy, he stated that the battles fought against the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, whom he called the symbol of everything anti-Telangana, were not an easy affair. He exuded confidence that Telangana society, which had achieved a great victory against the forces that opposed Statehood, would certainly overcome all obstacles in the future.

Amid cheers of the activists, Chandrashekhar Rao announced that the BRS would continue to fight for the defeat of the rival forces and stage a comeback by emerging even more stronger. The Congress party, which came to power by deceiving the people, was not able to implement the usual promises given and was misleading the people with various gimmicks. The former Chief Minister made it clear that the people once again understood the true colours of the Congress party. They were repentant of the mistake made by voting for the Congress. The people of Telangana were now keen on getting the BRS back in power. The BRS stood by the masses ensuring the welfare and development of all sections for 10 years, he said, making it clear that the people would turn against the Congress government, which was running against the wishes of the people. The days were not far when the people would look back searching with a torchlight for the good old days of the BRS.

The BRS president reiterated that the party workers and leaders were those who would be able to shoulder whatever responsibility they were entrusted with by the people in the realm of politics. It would not be justified if the leaders were able to shoulder the responsibility to work for the people only if the party continued in power. He said the Congress Party was doing away with the welfare schemes that were already in implementation, not to speak of new benefits. The people had realised this, he added.

Former Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs of Nalgonda and other districts were present.