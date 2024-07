Triumph Taekwondo Academy in Medchal wins 12 golds

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 11:55 PM

Hyderabad: The athletes from Triumph Taekwondo Academy, Medchal, shone brightly at the 7th Telangana State Taekwondo Championship held at Saroor Nagar Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, clinching an impressive haul of 12 gold, 1 silver, and 5 bronze medals.

Adding to their accolades, C Harini, R Pragna, N Rithvik, M Ranadheer, C Harshini, Sahitha, and Deepak are gearing up to represent Telangana at the India Taekwondo 3rd Sub-Junior & Cadet National Championship in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Sujith M and Sreeja K have secured spots to compete at the 3rd Senior India Taekwondo National Championship in Assam.