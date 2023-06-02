Man dies of heart attack while playing shuttle in Jagtial

In a tragic incident, a 53 year-old person died while playing shuttle after he suffered a massive heart stroke
Jagtial: In a tragic incident, a 53 year-old person died while playing shuttle after he suffered a massive heart stroke. This incident was taken place in Jagtial town on Friday morning.
According to police, a resident of Krishnanagar, Busa Venkataraja Gangaram played shuttle after completion of walking as usual. While playing the game, he collapsed in the court itself as he developed a massive heart stroke.
His friends gave him CPR and shifted him to hospital where he was declared brought dead. Doctors declared that he died of a heart stroke.
The scene of the deceased collapsing was recorded in CCTV cameras fixed in the shuttle court. Venkataraja Gangaram was survived by wife and two sons.