Man dies of heart attack while playing shuttle in Jagtial

In a tragic incident, a 53 year-old person died while playing shuttle after he suffered a massive heart stroke

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:20 PM, Fri - 2 June 23
Jagtial: In a tragic incident, a 53 year-old person died while playing shuttle after he suffered a massive heart stroke. This incident was taken place in Jagtial town on Friday morning.

According to police, a resident of Krishnanagar, Busa Venkataraja Gangaram played shuttle after completion of walking as usual. While playing the game, he collapsed in the court itself as he developed a massive heart stroke.

His friends gave him CPR and shifted him to hospital where he was declared brought dead. Doctors declared that he died of a heart stroke.

The scene of the deceased collapsing was recorded in CCTV cameras fixed in the shuttle court. Venkataraja Gangaram was survived by wife and two sons.

 

