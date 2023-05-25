| Two Persons Killed One Injured In A Road Accident In Jagtial

Two persons killed, one injured in a road accident in Jagtial

The incident occurred when a two-wheeler hit Abdul Jabbar from Jharkhand, Suresh from Nirmal and Abdul Gafar while they were walking on the road.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:50 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Jagtial: Two construction labourers died while another was injured in a road accident near Mogilipet of Mallapur mandal late on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred when a two-wheeler hit Abdul Jabbar from Jharkhand, Suresh from Nirmal and Abdul Gafar while they were walking on the road.

While Jabbar and Suresh died on the spot, Gafar sustained injuries. Gafar was shifted to hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The labourers, who were working under a house construction mason from Andhra Pradesh, were recently shifted to Mallapur as part of work.