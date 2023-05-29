Mild tension prevailed in Korutla

Mild tension prevailed in Korutla when the revenue officials demolished the temporary huts setup in the government land by the local people.

Jagtial: Mild tension prevailed in Korutla town on Monday when the revenue officials demolished the temporary huts setup in the government land by the local people, especially women.

Local women under the aegis of CPM set up temporary huts in the government land located in Jammigadda area in the outskirts of Korutla town and are continuing the agitation during the last one month demanding the authorities to allocate the land to them.

However, revenue officials deployed a huge police force and demolished the huts early on Monday morning. Enraged over the officials move, local women gathered at the RDO office and tried to barge into the office. However, police foiled their attempt. Police shifted agitating women to the police station. Earlier, about 25 CPM leaders and workers were also taken into custody.