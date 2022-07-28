Man dies, wife battling for life in suicide bid in Siddipet

Siddipet: In a suicide bid of a couple, a man died while his wife was battling for life in Government Hospital Gajwel.

Since the family was struggling with financial issues, the woman Perumandla Shyamala (40) of Narsampet attempted suicide on Wednesday. Shyamala’s husband Ramulu shifted her to government hospital at Gajwel. While she was undergoing treatment at the hospital, the depressed Ramulu hanged himself on Thursday.

The couple were having three daughters but after performing their elder daughter’s marriage last year, the family slipped into a financial crisis. Depressed over the same, Shyamala reportedly took the extreme step. The condition of Shyamala was also stated to be critical.

Police registered a case.