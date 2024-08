| Man Electrocuted At Real Estate Venture In Sangareddy

Man electrocuted at real estate venture in Sangareddy

The victim was Boini Kumar (40), a resident of Tummalapally in Marpally mandal of Vikarabad district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 August 2024, 06:18 PM

Representational Image

Sangareddy: In a tragic incident, a man was electrocuted at a real estate venture while he was working on electric lines near Nandi Kandi in Sadasivapet mandal on Thursday.

The body was taken to government hospital Sadasivapet for postmortem. A case was registered.