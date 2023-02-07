Man ends life at his house in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:38 AM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad: A 23 year-old man died by suicide at his house in Balanagar on Monday night.

Sai Kumar, lived along with his family at Balanagar old village. “On Monday morning, Sai Kumar’s mother scolded him over some issue. When she returned home in evening she found him hanging to a ceiling fan in the house. It appears he might have slipped into depression,” said Balanagar police.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary. A case is booked.