Man found dead in cellar of shopping complex in Hyderabad

According to the police, B Raj Kumar, who worked at the Telangana High Court, had gone to a supermarket to make some purchases when it started raining.

Hyderabad: The body of a 54-year-old man was found in the cellar of a shopping complex in Musheerabad on Friday night.

“When the rains stopped Raj Kumar walked into the cellar which was inundated partly with rain water and collapsed,” said the Musheerabad police.

With the help of the Disaster Response Force of the GHMC, the local police took the body from the inundated cellar and shifted it to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

A case has been registered by the Musheerabad police and investigation is on. It is not yet clear whether Raj Kumar died of electrocution or asphyxiation.

