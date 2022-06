Man found hanging to ceiling in Medak district

06:23 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Medak: A 38-year-old person was found hanging from the ceiling at his home at Atchannapally village in Tekmal Mandal on Monday. The victim was Durgaiah Goud. Meanwhile, the family members alleged it was murder as they spotted multiple injuries on his body. The Tekmal Poice has registered a case.

The body was shifted to Government Hospital Medak for postmortem. The investigation is on.