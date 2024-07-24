Two constables suspended for taking bribe in Medak

Following a complaint from the complainant, the SP carried out an inquiry and found the allegation to be true. He placed the constables, Nerudi Ramu and M Ravi, both working at one-town police station in

24 July 2024

Medak: Medak SP D Uday Kumar Reddy suspended two constables on the charge of accepting bribe from a complainant recently at the One-Town police station.

Medak, under suspension on Wednesday.

Reddy warned that he would take stern action against the staff if anyone was found committing irregularities.