MEO seizes school in Medak

The Education department suspended its recognition a month ago when it was being run without following guidelines.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 July 2024, 08:55 PM

The Education department suspended its recognition a month ago when it was being run without following guidelines.

Medak: MEO Kulcharam Neelakantam seized the Lake View Talent School, which was being operated though the District Educational Officer had suspended its recognition. The Education department suspended its recognition a month ago when it was being run without following guidelines. Coming to know that the management had opened the school again, the MEO visited the school and seized it. Neelakantam suggested the parents not send their wards to the school since its recognition was suspended.