Ghanpur anicut overflows in Medak

Though the projects Singur and Manjeera reservoirs were built across the rivers upstream of Ghanpur were not filled to the brim, Ghanpur started overflowing due to local inflows.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 July 2024, 08:07 PM

Medak: The Ghanpur Anicut, built across river Manjeera at Edupayala temple in Papannapet mandal, started overflowing since Monday evening as Manjeera’s catchment area in Medak and Sangareddy districts received continuous rains for the last four days.

The full storage capacity of the project is 350MCft. It had 25,000 acres of ayacut in the Kulcharam, Medak, Papannapet and Havelighanpur mandals of the district. Though the projects Singur and Manjeera reservoirs were built across the rivers upstream of Ghanpur were not filled to the brim, Ghanpur started overflowing due to local inflows. Over 3,000 cusecs of water are flowing down to Nizam Sagar located in Kamareddy district from Ghanpur. Meanwhile, the Singur reservoir was receiving 1,085 causes of water on Tuesday evening. The project had 13.72TMCft of water against its full capacity of 29.91TMCft.