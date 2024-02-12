Man found murdered at his house in Jeedimetla

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 11:00 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man was found murdered at his house in Jeedimetla on Monday morning.

The victim Mohd. Yaseen (48) was staying in a room in Jeedmetla while his wife and children were residing separately in old city, police said.

On Monday, Yaseen was found murdered at his house by some local people. Initial enquiry by the police revealed that two days ago, unidentified persons came to the victim’s house and left after a while and since then the victim was not seen outside the house by local people.

On Monday morning when locals checked the house, the body of Yaseen bearing injuries was found. A case is registered.