Man found murdered in Medak

Unidentified miscreants had smashed his head with boulders. The body was taken to the Area Hospital in Husnabad for postmortem. A case was registered.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 August 2024, 07:59 PM

Siddipet: A man was found murdered on the outskirts of the Varikolu village in Koheda mandal on Wednesday morning. The victim was Mohd Nabi (50), a resident of the same village.

