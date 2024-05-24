Man from Shadnagar dies under suspicious circumstances in Australia

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 May 2024, 08:57 PM

Hyderabad: A man from Shadnagar has died under suspicious circumstances in Australia.

Arati Arvind Yadav, a native of Shadnagar Town, was the only son of BJP local leader Arati Krishna Yadav, who had been residing in Australia for 15 years and was married just 18 months ago.

Arati Krishna Yadav had died in a car crash in April 2006 in Eluru in Andhra Pradesh and Arvind was staying with his mother until he moved to Australia. Recently, his mother and his wife travelled to Australia. While his mother returned to Shadnagar after a few days, his wife stayed back.

According to reports, Arvind left the house in Dermont Street, Hassall Grove in Sydney, on Monday and since then has not returned. The Australia police had booked a missing person case based on a complaint and started investigation.

Even as the police launched a search, Arvind’s body was discovered in the sea and his car too was recovered at some distance from the spot.

Based on the DNA of the corpse, the police confirmed it was Arvind. His family in Hyderabad is coordinating with his friends to understand the circumstances that led to his death.

The NRI cell at the Secretariat is working with Indian Embassy officials in Australia to gather more information and bring back the body to India at the earliest.

Australian police are investigating the circumstances of Arvind’s death and questioning his colleagues and family members and wife, who is currently present there.