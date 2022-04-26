Man gets lifer for murdering wife in Nirmal

Nirmal: A man who killed his wife was on Tuesday found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 15,000 by the Additional judge Harish Nirmal of the VII additional sessions court pronounced the verdict, awarding the jail for life term and the fine to the accused person Enganti Kishtaiah (40) from Jam village in Sarangapur mandal by convicting him in the offence. She examined pieces of evidence and cross-questioned 16 witnesses before delivering the judgment.

Kishtaiah was booked for allegedly eliminating his wife Rama Devi (34) by throttling her to death suspecting her fidelity on April 5 in 2015. He initially made her to consume some pesticide and then murdered by strangulating her was torturing her mentally and physically. He dumped the body in a government hospital and fled the spot. The then inspector Purushottam took investigations and gathered the pieces of evidence and produced the witnesses before the court, establishing Kishtaiah’s role in the crime.

