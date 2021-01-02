Man held with country-made firearm in Hyderabad

The man who is a resident of Vanasthalipuram had come to Dabeerpura to meet his friends and an altercation ensued between him and the other persons during which he took out his weapon and threatened them

By | Published: 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: Dabeerpura police on Saturday detained a man for threatening people with a country-made firearm and demanding money.

According to sources, the man who is a resident of Vanasthalipuram had come to Dabeerpura to meet his friends in the evening. While sitting at a hotel, an altercation ensued between him and the other persons during which he took out his weapon and threatened them.

On information the Dabeerpura police reached the spot and took the man into custody. The police are questioning the man to know the purpose of his visit to the area and the source of weapon.

