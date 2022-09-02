Man held with firearm and ammunition in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:23 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

(Representational Image) The Begumpet police on Thursday arrested a man in possession of a firearm and live rounds, which he allegedly kept to threaten the money lenders who pressurised him to repay hand loans.

The man, Ch.Meher Prakash (47), a building contractor from Begumpet and native of Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, was caught at Prakash Nagar when moving suspiciously and when he was frisked, the police recovered a country-made pistol and 10 bullets apart from an empty magazine.

Police said Prakash used his money on spending for a lavish lifestyle and betting, in the process, incurring debts. He borrowed money from several people but failed to repay, in turn resulting in the pressure mounting on him.

“As pressure went up, Prakash feared a threat to his life and decided to keep a firearm for his personal safety. He procured a country-made pistol and ammunition from a dealer in Bihar,” police said.

The Begumpet police are making efforts to identify and nab the ammunition and weapon dealer.