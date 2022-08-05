Hyderabad: Man held for illegal possession of firearm and bullets

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Special Operations Team along with the Jawaharnagar police nabbed a man in illegal possession of a country made firearm along with eight live rounds on Friday.

Rakesh Tyagi (43), an employee of a private diagnostic centre and a resident of Dammaiguda is a native of Madhya Pradesh. The absconding person is Ashish Tyagi also of Madhya Pradesh.

Police said Rakesh Tyagi, whose father was a Subedar in the Indian Army, plotted to buy firearms from dealers in Madhya Pradesh and sell them to people on higher rates and make easy money.

Accordingly, he procured a firearm from an illegal seller in Madhya Pradesh with the help of his brother-in-law Ashish Tyagi for Rs.50,000. “He wanted to sell it in Hyderabad and make money. While he was trying to find prospective buyers, he was nabbed,” said an official.

Rakesh was earlier arrested in similar offences, the official added.