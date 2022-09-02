Telangana: Bus catches fire, 45 passengers have narrow escape in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:37 AM, Fri - 2 September 22

The incident took place at 2 am and timely response of the driver averted a major mishap. A private travel bus, which was going to Chirala from Hyderabad, caught fire after one of its tyres blew up.

Nalgonda: At least, 45 passengers had a narrow escape when a private travel bus caught fire on National Highway No. 65 at Peddakaparthi of Chityal mandal in the district.

After blowing up a tyre, the driver alerted the passengers, the majority of them in sleep, and advised them to abandon the bus. Couple of seconds after all the passengers got down from it, the bus caught fire and was completely damaged. No one was injured in the incident.