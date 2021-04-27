Man kills brother over property in Chevella mandal

The brothers, identified as Ashok and his younger sibling Raju, both farmers, had frequent fights over shares in their ancestral property in the village.

Hyderabad: A man allegedly killed his brother, reportedly over a property dispute, at Kowkuntla village in Chevella mandal of Ranga Reddy district on Monday night.

The brothers, identified as Ashok and his younger sibling Raju, both farmers, had frequent fights over shares in their ancestral property in the village. On Monday, the two are suspected to have had an argument over the same, after which Raju attacked Ashok with a boulder on his head. Ashok died on the spot, following which Raju fled the spot, according to the police.

The Chevella police and a CLUES team have examined the spot and collected samples. The body was shifted to the Government Hospital in Chevella for autopsy while efforts are on to nab Raju.

