Man kills wife, hangs self in Hyderabad

Narsingi police reached the spot and are enquiring into the incident.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:14 AM, Sat - 20 May 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A man killed his wife and later died by suicide at their house in Narsingi on Friday night.

According to reports, the man Narayana who was a registered medical practitioner allegedly killed his wife in their house at Janwadha area under Narsingi police station limits and later hanged himself.

On information, the police reached the spot and are enquiring into the incident.

More details awaited.