Telangana: Man kills wife, hangs self later

The neighbours have found the bodies on Monday early morning. The bodies have been shifted to Government Hospital Jogipet for postmortem.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:29 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Sangareddy: A man killed his wife and hanged himself to death following an argument at Nadulapur village in Andole Mandal on Sunday night. According to Jogipet Police, the man Narayana (59) had killed his wife Mallamma (53) by attacking with an axe in a fit of rage.

Later, he has committed suicide by hanging. The neighbours have found the bodies on Monday early morning. The bodies have been shifted to Government Hospital Jogipet for postmortem. A case was registered.