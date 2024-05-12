Man loses Rs.2 crore in betting, killed by father in Medak

Depressed over his son’s betting addiction, Satyanarayana had tried to convince his son Mukesh Kumar, 28, to change his ways

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 May 2024, 11:19 AM

Representational Image

Medak: A man killed his son reportedly after the latter lost Rs 2 crore in betting, mostly on cricket matches, over the last couple of years.

Depressed over his son’s betting addiction, Satyanarayana had tried to convince his son Mukesh Kumar, 28, to change his ways. However, he continued to invest in betting and lost huge amounts. The father-son duo had a serious argument on the same issue on Saturday night after which Satyanarayana attacked Mukesh with a rod at their residence at Bagiarathpally in Chinna Shankarampet mandal. Mukesh, who sustained serious head injuries, died on the spot.

Satyanarayana was working as a trackman at Malyala in Chegunta mandal. Family members said Mukesh had even sold his residence and flat in Medchal town to invest in cricket betting. Mukesh is survived by his wife and two children.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.