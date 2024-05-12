Medak police seize Rs 88.43 lakhs in car en route to Dubbak

The amount is reportedly being taken to distribute to the voters to lure them a day ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The cash was packed in 27 packs.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 May 2024, 09:24 AM

Medak: Medak Police have seized a huge amount of Rs 88.43 lakhs from a car while it was being taken to Dubbak at Masaipet in the early hours of Sunday.

The Chegunta Police have seized the cash, car and two persons carrying the cash. However, the Police did not reveal who was sending the cash to whom.