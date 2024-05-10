Venkatrami Reddy aims at overall changes for people of Medak

10 May 2024

Sangareddy: BRS Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrami Reddy said he wanted to bring an overall change for the people of Medak after his victory. Speaking to Telangana Today on the sidelines of his campaign on Friday, Venkatrami Redy said he would personally set up a trust to serve the people with funds to the tune of Rs.100 crore.

Insurance cover for every eligible citizen in the constituency for Rs.10 lakh from the Trust, upskilling centres for qualified students in all seven assembly segments, job melas, skill development programmes for women, function halls in all 7 assembly segments for BRS cadre family functions and financial support for financially backward but talented students were among his plans. Apart from the trust, he said he would pursue the Centre to grant funds to expand the Rajiv Rahadhari to an 8-lane road to ease traffic congestion and bring down accidents.

Stating that Medak constituency was in serious need of irrigation water 10 years ago, he said the construction of reservoirs had addressed the issue. However, he wanted to complete the canals and distributaries so that every nook and cranny of the constituency got Godavari water.

On the political scenario in the constituency, the retired IAS officer said the Congress had come to power by making false promises. However, the people had had realised that the Congress cheated them, and were now strongly believing that the BRS alone would work for them. They also knew that the BJP had done nothing for Telangana during the last 10 years, he said.