Man missing from Khammam traced in West Bengal returns home

On Friday, Venkataswamy was handed over to his son Rambabu in the presence of Sundarban Police District additional SP Indrobidon Jha, SDO A Bandopadhyay and Kakdwip Inspector in-charge Shibu Ghosh.

By James Edwin Published Date - 07:53 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Vemula Venkataswamy with his son Rambabu and Ham Radio operator Dibas Mondal at Kakdwip police station in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal on Friday.

Khammam: After being away from his family members for nearly two months, it was a happy reunion with his family for Vemula Venkataswamy, who went missing from Khammam and was later found in West Bengal.

Venkataswamy was found at Gangasagar Mela in South 24 Parganas district by West Bengal Radio Club secretary Ambarish Nag Biswas, who also traced out the speech and hearing impaired elderly man’s native place.

On Friday, Venkataswamy was handed over to his son Rambabu in the presence of Sundarban Police District additional SP Indrobidon Jha, SDO A Bandopadhyay and Kakdwip Inspector in-charge Shibu Ghosh. A Ham operator Dibas Mondal (VU3ZII) coordinated the official proceedings.

Speaking to the media on the occasion Mondal said tracing out Venkataswamy’s whereabouts has been a tricky affair as he cannot speak and listen. But the West Bengal Radio Club secretary Biswas took it as a challenge and found out his native place and later contacted Khammam police. He thanked the Sundarban Police District officials and authorities at Yogiraj Shyamacharan Sanatan Mission for their support in reuniting the old man with his family. He bid an emotional farewell to Venkataswamy.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Biswas said residents of Kakdwip had offered a special pooja at the local temple marking Venkataswamy’s reunion with his son and performed mass feeding to around 250 people fulfilling a vow they made to the temple deity for the safe return of the man to his native place.

All the women of the village went to Kakdwip police station to bid him farewell and turned emotional with tears rolling down from their eyes as Venkatawamy left for Khammam. The entire village had developed an emotional bond with the man while he was staying there, he said.

Rambabu said he is very happy to see his father again and that his father started crying on seeing him.