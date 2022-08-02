Man murdered by wife, paramour in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A man was allegedly murdered by his wife and her paramour for trying to stop them to continue their illicit affair at Itukulapahad village in Sirpur (T) mandal on Tuesday. Koutala Inspector Budde Swamy said Madavi Devender (40), a daily wage laborer from Balagarh of Madhya Pradesh was allegedly killed by his wife Parvati and Ramlal.

Parvati and Ramlal killed Devender for objecting and faulting them for having an extra-marital affair. They initially hit him with a large stick and then throttled him to death at a plantation site belonging to the forest department. The three were engaged by the department to plant saplings in a piece of land.

Devender spotted Parvati and Ramlal when they were spending time intimately together in her home. He picked up an argument with his wife and beat her up with a stick. Parvati in turn assaulted Ramlal with the help of her paramour, resulting in his instant death. The two later buried his body to cover up their offence.

Based on a complaint received from Itukalaphad Forest Beat Officer K Naresh, a case of murdered and cheating was registered against Parvati and Ramlal. Investigations were taken up.