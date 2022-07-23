Man murdered for demanding repayment of Rs 500 in Visakhapatnam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:23 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Representational Image

Visakhapatnam: A wine dealer was murdered when he demanded a customer to clear his dues of Rs.500. The incident occurred at the MVP Colony fish market on Friday night. D. Appala Reddy sold liquor at the fish market where he lived with his family. A customer Sai wanted liquor and Appala Reddy asked him to clear the dues of Rs.500 first. After some heated exchanges, Sai paid the amount and then telephoned to his elder brother Gouri Sankar, who is rowdy sheeter.

Gouri Sankar soon arrived on the scene on a two-wheeler with another and slit Appalareddy’s throat with a knife. When the women at the place raised an alarm, he fled. Appala Reddy was rushed to the King George Hospital but he died before he reached there. Police registered case and are investigating.