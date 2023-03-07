| Man Pays For Mobile Phone He Did Not Purchase

Man pays for mobile phone he did not purchase

A man has ended up paying for a mobile phone that he never purchased.

By IANS Published Date - 03:05 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

Lucknow: A man has ended up paying for a mobile phone that he never purchased.

He has been duped of Rs 7,620 which was deducted from his bank account as the instalment of a loan for the phone.

The victim, Rakesh Kumar Rawat, approached the mobile phone showroom, the bank as well as the police but to no avail.

He finally moved the court which has directed the police to lodge an FIR.

In his complaint, Rakesh Kumar Rawat said that last year he received the message of a debit of Rs 7620 from his bank account.

“When I enquired at the bank, the officials told me that the money deducted from my account was an instalment of a loan for mobile phone. I did not purchase any phone. I came to know that the phone was purchased from a store in Mahanagar,” he said.

Rakesh said when he enquired about the matter, the store manager lost his cool and abused him.

“The store manager and his men lunged at me to thrash me and issued life threats. The manager told me that he had been financing mobile phones by using bank details of people without their consent and he did not fear the law of the land. He threatened me of dire consequences if I reported the matter to the police,” he alleged.

Rakesh claimed that his details and fake identity card were used to apply for loan.

“Even the police did not help me. I also wrote to the police commissioner but nothing happened,” he claimed, adding that he then moved the court which directed the police to register a case.

SHO, Mahanagar, K.K. Tiwari, said an FIR under charges of forgery and cheating had been lodged and investigations had been initiated in the case.